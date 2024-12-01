Toronto Sceptres open PWHL season with 3-1 comeback win over Boston Fleet

November 30, 2024 at 22 h 22 min
Reading time: 2 min
The Associated Press
Comment count:

TORONTO (AP) — Hannah Miller scored a power-play goal with 1:38 remaining in the game, lifting the Toronto Sceptres to a 3-1 victory over the Boston Fleet in the Professional Women’s Hockey League season opener on Saturday.

With Boston standout Hilary Knight in the penalty box for a vicious boarding penalty on Sceptres defender Renata Fast, Miller made good on her rebound attempt on a shot by Daryl Watts with a half-open net.

Fast recovered for an assist on the winner before 8,089 fans at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Fleet challenged the goal, but video review deemed Miller’s shot was good.

Sarah Nurse got Toronto on the board with a short-handed tally 11:50 into the first period and Emma Maltais added an empty-net strike with 12 seconds left.

Boston’s Hilary Knight opened the scoring 3 minutes in, sending a slap shot past Toronto goalie Kristen Campbell, who registered 18 stops on the night.

Toronto outshot Boston 41-19. Boston goalie Aerin Frankel, a big reason why her team advanced to the Walter Cup final last spring, had 38 saves.

Takeaways

Sceptres: Billie Jean King MVP Natalie Spooner missed the season opener. The PWHL scoring champion underwent left knee surgery in June after getting injured in Game 3 of Toronto’s first-round series against Minnesota.

Fleet: Defender Emma Greco played her first game for Boston. She was part of the Walter Cup-winning Minnesota team that defeated Boston in a three-game series last spring.

Key moment

With the game tied 1-1, the Sceptres failed to score during a 59-second 5-on-3 advantage midway through the second period. Boston blocked five shots during the span.

Key stat

Last year, Toronto enjoyed an 11-game win streak en route to its regular-season championship, including three wins against Boston.

Up next

Boston will play its home opener on Wednesday, a rematch with the Walter Cup-champion Minnesota. Toronto visits Ottawa on Tuesday.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto Sceptres open PWHL season with 3-1 comeback win over Boston Fleet
Ontario News

Toronto Sceptres open PWHL season with 3-1 comeback win over Boston Fleet

TORONTO — The Toronto Sceptres produced their version of Miller Time in the Professional Women's Hockey…

PWHL MVP Spooner set to miss start of season for Toronto Sceptres with knee injury
Ontario News

PWHL MVP Spooner set to miss start of season for Toronto Sceptres with knee injury

TORONTO — The Toronto Sceptres will have a big piece of their lineup missing to start the upcoming…

Sceptres veterans taking responsibility for rookies getting up to speed in PWHL
Ontario News

Sceptres veterans taking responsibility for rookies getting up to speed in PWHL

TORONTO — Toronto Sceptres captain Blayre Turnbull expects the team's veterans to help rookies navigate…