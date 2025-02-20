Toronto senior fatally hit by a car while trying to get his vehicle out of snowbank

MARKHAM, Ont. — Police say a 78-year-old Toronto man has died after he was hit by a car while trying to get his vehicle out of a snowbank.

York Regional Police say the crash took place on Monday afternoon in Markham, after a weekend of heavy snow.

Officers responded at around 2:50 p.m. to reports that a pedestrian had been hit near Reesor Road and Elgin Mills Road, on the city’s outskirts.

Police say the 78-year-old man died at the scene.

They no one else was injured and the driver of the car stayed at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2025.