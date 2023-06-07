Toronto Six extend head coach Geraldine Heaney through 2023-24 PHF season

June 7, 2023 at 19 h 34 min
The Canadian Press
Toronto Six extend head coach Geraldine Heaney through 2023-24 PHF season

TORONTO — The Toronto Six have extended the contract of head coach Geraldine Heaney through the 2023-24 Premier Hockey Federation season.

Heaney took over the role before the 2022-23 season and led the Six to the club’s first Isobel Cup title.

Toronto posted 17-5-2 a regular-season record and a 3-1-0 post-season record under Heaney’s watch.

Heaney spent six years as head coach of the University of Waterloo’s women’s hockey team following a decorated international career with Canada’s senior women’s team.

The former defender won Olympic gold and silver and seven world championship titles with Canada.

The Six also named Jessica Turi and Mark Joslin as associate coaches for the upcoming season.

“I’m happy to be back for another season,” Heaney said in a release. “It was a great group last year and we were very successful. It was my first year coaching professional women’s hockey in the PHF and I had a blast. It was a lot of fun. I learned a lot and I just want to see what we can do again next year.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2023.

