Toronto Six re-sign all-star defender Saroya Tinker to one-year contract

May 31, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 40 min on May 31, 2023
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Six have re-signed all-star defender Saroya Tinker to a one-year contract, the Premier Hockey Federation club announced Wednesday.

The team did not disclose additional terms of the deal.

The Oshawa, Ont., product led the PHF in blocked shots for the second straight season in 2022-23, totalling 32 in 34 games.

The 25-year-old also had one goal and two assists for Toronto, which won its first Isobel Cup in March.

Before joining the Six in 2021-22, Tinker played her rookie season with the Metropolitan Riveters after being selected fourth overall in the 2020 PHF draft.

The Six have six players under contract for the 2023-24 season, including defender Taylor Davison, forwards Claire Dalton, Shiann Darkangelo and Daryl Watts, and goaltender Elaine Chuli.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2023.

