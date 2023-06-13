Toronto Six re-sign defender Kati Tabin to two-year, $220K contract

TORONTO — The Toronto Six have re-signed defender Kati Tabin to a two-year, US$220,000 contract through the 2024-25 Premier Hockey Federation season.

The 26-year-old from Winnipeg led all PHF defenders in scoring last season with four goals and 14 assists in 24 games.

She added a goal and three assists in the playoffs as Toronto captured its first Isobel Cup championship.

Before joining the Six, Tabin played four years of NCAA Division 1 hockey at Quinnipiac University.

Tabin is the Six’s eighth player under contract for the upcoming season, joining goaltender Elaine Chuli and Carly Jackson, captain Shiann Darkangelo, defenders Saroya Tinker and Taylor Davison and forwards Claire Dalton and Daryl Watts.

The team also recently extended the contract of head coach Geraldine Heaney.

“Toronto is just a good spot for me,” Tabin said in a release. “I think just after having a pretty good season, I liked what Toronto has to offer both on the team side and on the management side, with (general manager) Angela James and Geraldine Heaney taking the lead in their respective roles.

“It’s pretty cool to have two females a part of our program and it’s a great organization, which is only continuing to grow.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2023.