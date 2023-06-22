Toronto Six sign Breanne Wilson-Bennett to contract extension

TORONTO — The Isobel Cup champion Toronto Six have signed Breanne Wilson-Bennett to a one-year contract extension.

The 27-year-old forward from Markham, Ont., scored the second of Toronto’s four goals in a 4-3 win over Minnesota in the Isobel Cup final March 26 in Tempe, Ariz.

Wilson-Bennett scored seven goals and had five assists in 24 regular season games in 2022-23.

She totalled a goal and two assists in the Isobel Cup playoffs.

“For me, it was a no-brainer. I love playing in Toronto, I love being at home and playing in front of my friends and family all the time,” Wilson-Bennett said in a Six statement.

“I think the goal remains the same. We want to be a winning program and we want to win the cup again.

“Every other team has those same goals, but we’ve done it, we know what it takes, and I’m excited to put the work in again and do whatever it takes to bring it home again.”

Wilson-Bennett played collegiately for Colgate and won a world under-18 women’s hockey championship gold medal with Canada in 2014.

She’s played for the Six since its expansion year in the Premier Hockey Federation in 2020.

She has a career 14 goals and eight assists in 36 PHF games.

“Breanne is a dynamic hockey player and a dynamic person, and I really believe she is the ultimate team player,” Six general manager Angela James said.

“Just her tenacity and her ability to compete at this level is infectious. She is definitely a key piece of the puzzle to our new team.”

Toronto has 11 players under contract for 2023-24.

Captain Shiann Darkangelo, returning defender Kati Tabin and goaltender Elaine Chuli have each signed two-year extensions.

Forwards Tereza Vanisova, Leah Lum and Claire Dalton, defenders Saroya Tinker and Taylor Davison and goaltender Carly Jackson have one-year deals.

Returning forward Daryl Watts enters the second year of a two-year agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.