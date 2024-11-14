Toronto teen charged with murder months after fatal shooting of Kitchener, Ont. man

KITCHENER, Ont. — A Toronto teen has been charged with murder in the shooting of a 28-year-old man in Kitchener, Ont., earlier this year.

Waterloo regional police say they responded to reports of gunshots on Gray Street the morning of Jan. 25 and found a man dead outside a home.

They say investigators determined two suspects were involved and set out to identify them.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the case on Tuesday.

They say he remains in custody at this time.

Investigators say the second suspect is still at large and has not yet been identified.

