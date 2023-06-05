Toronto to get its own ‘Law & Order’ spinoff on Citytv in spring 2024

TORONTO — The “Law & Order” franchise is expanding to Canada.

Citytv says it has greenlit a one-hour spinoff dubbed “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent” for spring 2024.

It says the crime drama will “showcase original Canadian stories” written and produced by a Canadian team.

It’s billed as a psychological thriller that follows an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in the city.

The 10 episodes will be produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc., in association with Citytv, with production set for this fall in Toronto.

Rogers Sports & Media executive Hayden Mindell says the Citytv parent is thrilled to bring Canadian stories to the long-running franchise.

“The timeless appeal of the cases explored in the globally successful ‘Law & Order’ franchise continue to draw in Citytv audiences week after week,” Mindell, senior vice president, television, said Monday in a release.

The decade-long “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” was set in New York and starred Vincent D’Onofrio. It ended in 2011.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2023.