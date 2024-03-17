Toronto to hold St. Patrick’s Day parade

TORONTO — The City of Toronto’s annual St. Patrick’s Day festival is set to go today.

The parade is due to start at 12pm local time at St George and Bloor Street West.

The city of Montreal is also due to hold its annual parade.

The United States’ largest St. Patrick’s Day parades unfolded yesterday.

While the St. Patrick’s Day holiday is March 17th, many major events shifted to Saturday this year.

Manhattan’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade dates to 1762 and is one of the world’s largest Irish heritage festivities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2024