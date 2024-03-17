Toronto to hold St. Patrick’s Day parade

March 17, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — The City of Toronto’s annual St. Patrick’s Day festival is set to go today.

The parade is due to start at 12pm local time at St George and Bloor Street West.

The city of Montreal is also due to hold its annual parade.

The United States’ largest St. Patrick’s Day parades unfolded yesterday. 

While the St. Patrick’s Day holiday is March 17th, many major events shifted to Saturday this year. 

Manhattan’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade dates to 1762 and is one of the world’s largest Irish heritage festivities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2024

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Guentzel scores in SO to lift Hurricanes to 5-4 win over Maple Leafs

TORONTO (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored in the shootout and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied from two goals…

Jake Guentzel scores shootout winner, Hurricanes top Maple Leafs 5-4
Ontario News

Jake Guentzel scores shootout winner, Hurricanes top Maple Leafs 5-4

TORONTO — Jake Guentzel wasn't in an enviable position — especially when still trying to make a good…