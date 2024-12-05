Toronto transit agency deploys fare inspectors in plain clothes to curb fare evasion

December 4, 2024 at 20 h 14 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Transit Commission says fare inspectors in plain clothes are now patrolling the system and issuing tickets as part of its efforts to curb fare evasion.

The transit agency says the move was previously tested in 2018 and re-introduced three weeks ago, with plainclothes inspectors initially “educating” those who didn’t pay for a ride.

It says the approach is part of a crackdown to protect some of the $140 million lost to fare evasion every year.

The agency says fines range from $235 to $425 depending on the nature of the evasion, but that money goes to the courts and not to the TTC.

TTC CEO Greg Percy says in a statement that while the agency receives “considerable” operating funds from the city, it relies heavily on fares for its operations.

The agency says all plainclothes inspectors will carry ID and will be equipped with body-worn cameras.

It says inspectors, whether in plain clothes or in uniform, will “use discretion” to ensure tickets are predominantly issued in cases of “wilful” evasion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.

