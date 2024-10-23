Toronto transit agency report proposes winter ban on e-bikes over fire safety worries

A report set to go before the Toronto Transit Commission board next week is proposing a seasonal ban on electric bikes and scooters over potential fire hazards.

The recommendation seeks to ban lithium-ion battery powered mobility devices from TTC vehicles and stations between Nov. 15 and April 15 each year.

It comes months after the TTC board directed staff to look into fire safety issues posed by such devices, following an e-bike fire on a subway train last New Year’s Eve.

Fire crews and police had said the blaze that injured the e-bike owner was caused by a lithium-ion battery failure.

The TTC report says the fire risk is higher when temperatures fluctuate, as moving lithium-ion batteries from cold to warm areas can lead to condensation and lithium plating.

The report says while the use of these transportation devices helps reduce traffic congestion and encourages sustainability, the TTC’s primary goal is to keep its employees and customers safe.

The report notes that the ban would not apply to electric wheelchairs or other mobility devices used by people with disabilities, some of which are powered by lithium-ion batteries.

Toronto Fire Services have said that fires involving e-bikes and similar devices are a growing concern.

On Tuesday afternoon, crews responded to a fire involving several e-bikes in the parking garage of a residential building in the city.

One person was taken to hospital and the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024.