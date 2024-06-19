Toronto transit workers vote in favour of ratifying new contract with TTC

June 19, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 42 min on June 19, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto transit workers vote in favour of ratifying new contract with TTC

TORONTO — Members of the union representing nearly 12,000 public transit workers in Toronto have voted to ratify their new contract.

ATU Local 113 says workers voted more than 80 per cent in favour of the three-year deal with the Toronto Transit Commission.

The union says the new contract includes progress on key issues like wages, benefits and job security.

Contract talks between ATU Local 113 and the TTC went down to the wire earlier this month, with the two sides announcing a tentative deal minutes before a midnight strike deadline.

A strike would have brought Canada’s most populous city to a grinding halt, idling the TTC’s fleet of subways, streetcars and buses, while clogging Toronto’s already congested roadways with extra traffic.

The last TTC strike in 2008 ended after less than two days when the provincial government legislated employees back to work on the mayor’s request.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024

Share this article

Suggested articles

Gate Gourmet employees to head back to work after ratifying tentative deal
Ontario News

Gate Gourmet employees to head back to work after ratifying tentative deal

TORONTO — Employees at airline caterer Gate Gourmet have voted in favour of a tentative deal with management,…

PWHL announces playoff format that will allow No. 1 seed to pick opponent
Ontario News

PWHL announces playoff format that will allow No. 1 seed to pick opponent

TORONTO — The Professional Women's Hockey League was bold out of the gate. From a forward-thinking…

At 65, B.C.’s Jonathan Lyons not slowing down at Canadian Track Championships
Ontario News

At 65, B.C.’s Jonathan Lyons not slowing down at Canadian Track Championships

TORONTO — At 65, Jonathan Lyons isn't slowing down. The opposite, in fact. The author and retired journalist…