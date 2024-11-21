Toronto woman, 30, charged in death of her four-month-old baby: police

TORONTO — A Toronto woman has been charged in the death of her four-month-old after the child was reported missing on Wednesday.

Toronto police allege the father reported the baby was missing shortly before 11:30 a.m. at a residential building in the city’s midtown.

They say officers responded to the scene, found the infant and made attempts to save the child’s life.

They say the baby was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say the mother, 30, has been charged with failure to provide the necessities of life.

They say she was scheduled to appear in a Toronto bail court on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.