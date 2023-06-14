Toronto woman arrested in lottery scam targeting seniors in two provinces

June 14, 2023 at 4 h 35 min
The Canadian Press
A Toronto woman is facing charges in what Peel Regional Police allege was an advanced fee lottery scam that took place over a six-month period beginning in August of 2022. 

Police say the victims, who were seniors residing in Alberta and Manitoba, were led to believe that they had won a lottery prize and had to pay a fee in order to claim their winnings.  

The victims were instructed to send funds via bank transfers as well as cash and gift cards via postal service to residential addresses in Mississauga, Ont.   

Investigators say a criminal investigation concluded a suspect allegedly received more than $50,000 from multiple victims.

Twenty-seven-year-old Abigail Aseani Lindsay of Toronto is charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and one count of defraud the public over $5000.

She is due back in court in Brampton, Ont. on Monday, July 31, 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2023.

