Toronto woman charged with murder, arson in death of her baby: police

Toronto police have charged a 19-year-old woman with murder and arson after her four-month-old baby died in a fire last week.

Police say the woman and the baby girl were pulled from a house fire in the city’s northwest.

They say the baby was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

The woman was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the woman has now been charged with second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life.

She was due to appear in court earlier this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.