Toronto Zoo says 11-year-old moose euthanized after health deteriorated

August 12, 2024 at 20 h 36 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says one of its moose has been euthanized after its health deteriorated over several months.

The zoo says the moose, named Trilly, died last week at the age of 11, which it says is beyond the life expectancy of moose in human care.

The organization says Trilly was “quite thin” despite efforts to increase how much she ate, and an autopsy suggests that may be due to malabsorption.

The zoo says more tests are needed to provide a final diagnosis, however.

It says Trilly also had arthrities in several joints and a ruptured tendon on the left hock.

The zoo says Trilly was one of two moose in its Canadian Domain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.

