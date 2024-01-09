Toronto Zoo says it’s experiencing a cyberattack but operations, website not affected

The Toronto Zoo says it is dealing with a ransomware cyberattack that was first detected on Friday. 

The zoo says in a statement that it’s investigating any potential impact on its guest, member and donor records, and will share more information as it becomes available.

It says it currently does not store any credit card information.

The zoo says its animal care systems have not been affected by the cyberattack and the facility is operating normally. 

The zoo website is not affected and tickets can still be purchased online. 

The zoo says it has reported the incident to Toronto police and is working with the City of Toronto’s chief information security office and cybersecurity experts to resolve the situation.

