Torontonians get first chance to meet snow leopard cubs Zoya and Minu this weekend

October 25, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 42 min on October 25, 2024
Sharif Hassan, The Canadian Press
Two snow leopard cubs will be making their public debut at the Toronto Zoo this weekend.

The zoo says visitors will be able to see Zoya and Minu in their outdoor habitat between about 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The cubs were born on May 13 at the zoo and have been living with their mother Jita since then.

Until now, the cubs lived indoors as they received vaccines and staff made necessary modifications to make their outdoor habitat safe and secure.

The zoo says it is time for the little ones to spend more time exploring outside as they are growing older.

The snow leopard is considered a vulnerable species, and the World Wildlife Fund estimates only 4,000 to 6,500 individuals remain in the wild.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2024.

