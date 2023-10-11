Toronto’s Chad Kelly earns CFL honour roll nod among quarterbacks

TORONTO — A return to the starting lineup earned quarterback Chad Kelly a top grade in the CFL’s weekly honour roll.

Kelly earned a score of 90.4 for his play in the Toronto Argonauts 35-12 home win over the Edmonton Elks. Kelly returned as the club’s starter after not playing the week before in a 31-21 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Kelly was 11-of-16 passing for 165 yards while adding a 14-yard run. He finished with an efficiency rating of 106.0.

Toronto (13-2) has already clinched top spot in the East Division standings.

Players in nine specific positions are highlighted as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Saskatchewan’s Jamal Morrow was the top-graded running back (75.8) while Hamilton’s Omar Bayless had the best score among receivers (73.9).

Montreal’s Nick Callender was the top individual lineman (75.6) while the Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive line had the best score as an overall unit (74.4).

Montreal’s Mustafa Johnston (91.1) led defensive linemen while Toronto’s Wynton McManis had the top linebacker grading (86.9). Hamilton’s Stavros Katsantonis (84.1) was first among defensive backs.

B.C.’s Sean Whyte (76.3) led all punters/kickers while Hamilton’s Nic Cross (91.5) received the top special-teams grade.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2023.