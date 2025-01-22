Toronto’s largest cocaine bust had ‘hallmarks’ of Mexican cartel: police

TORONTO — The drugs seized in the largest cocaine bust in Toronto police history have the “hallmarks” of a notorious Mexican cartel, officials said Tuesday, expressing hope that their investigation dealt a blow to its local operations.

Police announced the 835-kilogram seizure at their headquarters, from a podium crowded out by bags and boxes they suggested were filled with cocaine.

Chief Myron Demkiw said the cocaine had the “hallmarks” of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, considered one of the world’s most violent and prolific drug trafficking operations.

“These drugs travelled all the way from Mexico, over the United States’ southern border, then made their way here to Canada, where we stopped and seized them,” he said at Tuesday’s news conference.

Police said the investigation dates back to August 2024 when they learned of a plan to use a shipping company to move drugs across the border.

More than half of the seized cocaine, 475 kilograms, came from a single tractor trailer from Mexico stopped on the Canadian side of the border with the United States, police said. The rest was seized in searches of alleged stash houses around the same time, said Supt. Paul MacIntyre.

“Hopefully we really did some damage to them with this. Certainly, they will continue, but this will hurt them. This will sting a bit,” he said.

Police allege the six people arrested, including two from Mexico and four Canadians, are “high-level” drug distributors. Investigators continue to search for one man from Niagara Falls, and two others from Mexico who are believed to have fled Canada.

The drug bust announcement comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Canadian goods, citing in part the flow of drugs across the border.

Demkiw suggested the “vast majority” of guns used in Toronto crimes were smuggled from the United States. He said police were “laser focused” on cracking down on the flow of illicit products across the border.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2025.