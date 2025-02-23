Toronto’s Pearson airport back to normal operations after plane crash

February 23, 2025 at 16 h 44 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto’s Pearson airport back to normal operations after plane crash

TORONTO — Toronto’s Pearson airport says operations are back to normal roughly a week after a crash landing that sent 21 people to hospital and led to days of travel disruptions at Canada’s busiest airport.

A spokesperson for the airport says the runway where the Delta Air Lines crash took place last Monday has reopened.

The spokesperson says a final cleanup is underway at a second runway that was also closed after the crash, and it is expected to reopen soon.

The airport says that one per cent of departing flights and two per cent of arriving ones have been cancelled by airlines as of 9 a.m., which is within the normal range.

All 76 passengers and four crew members survived when the plane burst into flames after flipping over and skidding on the tarmac, and those who were hospitalized have since been released.

The airline has offered US$30,000 in compensation to passengers who were on the plane, saying the money has “no strings attached.” At least two people have filed lawsuits.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada continues to investigate the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb, 23, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Young Toronto FC midfielder Markus Cimermancic has a week to remember
Ontario News

Young Toronto FC midfielder Markus Cimermancic has a week to remember

It's been a heck of a week for Markus Cimermancic. On Wednesday, the 20-year-old midfielder found out…