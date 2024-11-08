Toronto’s Rogers Centre to host WWE’s Elimination Chamber on March 1

TORONTO — The WWE is returning to Toronto’s Rogers Centre for the first time in more than two decades.

The professional wrestling promoter says it will hold its Elimination Chamber premium live event at the downtown ballpark on March 1.

This is WWE’s first event in Rogers Centre since WrestleMania 18 in 2002, which featured the “Icon vs. Icon” match between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Hulk Hogan.

Rogers Centre also hosted WrestleMania VI in 1990 that saw Hogan face The Ultimate Warrior in a winner-take-all match between the Intercontinental Champion and WWF Champion.

The home of the Toronto Blue Jays has undergone extensive renovations over the past two years to make it a baseball-specific stadium, but it still has the capacity to host other events like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Nov. 14-23.

Vancouver’s Rogers Arena is hosting Survivor Series: War Games on Nov. 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

