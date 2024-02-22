Toyota Canada recalls 28,000 cars over transmission flaw that raises risk of crash

February 22, 2024 at 16 h 49 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — More than 28,000 Toyota vehicles have been recalled due to a transmission problem that can lead to crashes, says the auto manufacturer.

Toyota Canada says it is recalling its 2023-24 model-year Toyota Tundra, Sequoia and Lexus LX 600 vehicles across the country.

It says certain parts of the transmission may not immediately disengage when the car is in neutral, which may keep the wheels moving.

Toyota Canada says the vehicle is at risk of creeping forward at a low speed when it is on a flat surface and no brakes are applied.

The auto manufacturer is asking customers to bring their vehicles to Toyota and Lexus dealers for a software update, which will be free of charge.

It says owners of vehicles affected will be notified by late April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2024.

