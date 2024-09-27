Toyota Motors, Mazda issue recalls for Canadian vehicles

TORONTO — More than 12,000 vehicles in Canada are included in two separate recalls by Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda.

Toyota is recalling 5,585 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrids due to a braking issue that could increase the risk of crashing. The issue affects 2023 and 2024 models.

The automaker says some vehicles could experience a hard brake pedal that can cause the stopping distance to be more than expected.

In a separate recall, Mazda recalled 7,274 vehicles in Canada due to airbag issues.

The automaker says the recall affects 2016 to 2023 model year MX-5 sports cars.

It adds that drivers who fail to wear seatbelts could be especially at risk during a minor collision as an airbag could open with more force than designed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.