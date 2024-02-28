Toyota recalls 21,000 cars over flaws in axle raising crash concerns

TORONTO — More than 21,000 Toyota vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to flaws in the rear axle that may cause a vehicle crash, says the auto manufacturer.

The company is recalling its 2022 and 2023 Toyota Tacoma due to manufacturing flaws in the rear axle assembly that could cause certain nuts to loosen over time and eventually fall off.

Toyota says in a news release this could cause a part to separate from the axle and affect the car’s stability and brake performance, increasing the risk of a crash.

It adds Toyota dealers will inspect the rear axle assembly and tighten the parts free of cost for all affected vehicles.

Toyota says affected owners will be notified through mail by late April.

Last week, the auto manufacturer recalled 28,000 different vehicles due to a transmission problem.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.

