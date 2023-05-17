Toys “R” Us, Babies “R” Us expanding into former Bed Bath & Beyond locations

TORONTO — Toys “R” Us is opening nine new stores in former Bed Bath & Beyond locations, as well as two new Babies “R” Us stores.

In a news release, Doug Putman of Putman Investments said his company acquired the majority of Bed Bath & Beyond locations across Canada after the retailer shuttered its operations north of the border.

Putman announced earlier this month that he was launching an entirely new home store retailer called Rooms + spaces in 21 former Bed Bath & Beyond and Buybuy Baby locations.

Putman said Wednesday that the new Rooms + spaces locations will also have Toys “R” Us shops inside the stores.

He said the expansion will bring the total number of Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us locations across the country to 107.

Seven of the new stores are in Alberta and B.C., with the rest in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia and are scheduled to open either over the summer or in October.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2023.