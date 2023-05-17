Toys “R” Us, Babies “R” Us expanding into former Bed Bath & Beyond locations

May 17, 2023 at 18 h 18 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toys “R” Us, Babies “R” Us expanding into former Bed Bath & Beyond locations

TORONTO — Toys “R” Us is opening nine new stores in former Bed Bath & Beyond locations, as well as two new Babies “R” Us stores.

In a news release, Doug Putman of Putman Investments said his company acquired the majority of Bed Bath & Beyond locations across Canada after the retailer shuttered its operations north of the border. 

Putman announced earlier this month that he was launching an entirely new home store retailer called Rooms + spaces in 21 former Bed Bath & Beyond and Buybuy Baby locations. 

Putman said Wednesday that the new Rooms + spaces locations will also have Toys “R” Us shops inside the stores. 

He said the expansion will bring the total number of Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us locations across the country to 107. 

Seven of the new stores are in Alberta and B.C., with the rest in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia and are scheduled to open either over the summer or in October.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Remains found in car submerged in Lake Ontario belong to man missing since 1983: OPP

AMHERSTVIEW, Ont. — Police in Ontario say they have confirmed the human remains found inside a car…

Uber to allow Canadian teens to set up ride-share accounts this summer
Ontario News

Uber to allow Canadian teens to set up ride-share accounts this summer

TORONTO — Canadian teens will soon be able to hitch a ride with Uber as the ride-hailing app works…