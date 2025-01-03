Toys “R” Us Canada closing five stores, expand HMV and add play spaces to some shops

January 2, 2025 at 19 h 46 min
Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press
Toys “R” Us Canada says it is closing five Ontario stores and revamping several others as it works to “optimize” its business.

The toy retailer says the closing locations include a store in Argyle Mall in London along with its shops on Steeles Avenue West in Thornhill, Hurontario Street in Mississauga, Marcus Drive in Sudbury and Centennial Parkway North in Stoney Creek.

The company did not answer questions about how many jobs will be lost because of the closures.

On top of shuttering some locations, the brand says it is also “rationalizing” its inventory levels to make room for other concepts within its stores.

Some locations will see an expanded, stand-alone footprint for entertainment banner HMV, which started appearing in the toy store last year and is also run by Toys “R” Us owner Putman Investments.

Other stores will be remodelled to host a Wonderlab, a concept Toys “R” Us Canada has been testing in Burlington, Ont., that includes an indoor play structure and space for arts and crafts and sensory activities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2025.

