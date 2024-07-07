Trae Bell-Haynes released from Canadian Olympic men’s basketball training camp

TORONTO — Trae Bell-Haynes has been released from Canada’s Olympic men’s basketball training camp, Canada Basketball announced Saturday.

Bell-Haynes, 28, represented Canada last summer at the FIBA World Cup, as the team captured its first-ever medal by defeating the U.S. for bronze.

The six-foot-two guard from Toronto is the third player to be released as camp closes by the end of the week.

Forwards Oshae Brissett and Kyle Alexander were also released on Wednesday, with Brissett having requested to withdraw to focus on NBA free agency.

Canada general manager Rowan Barrett confirmed on June 28 that Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins would not be joining the Olympic team’s camp after being selected to the roster. Centre Zach Edey, recently drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies ninth overall, also withdrew his name from the team last week after competing at the World Cup last year.

The roster is now down to 15 players who will compete for spots on the team and head to Las Vegas where Canada will face the U.S. in an exhibition game on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2024.