Transit, other services disrupted in Brampton, Ont., as workers go on strike

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Brampton, Ont., says transit and other local services are facing disruptions and delays after 1,200 municipal employees went on strike.

CUPE 831, a local unit of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, says workers walked off the job Thursday morning after entering a legal strike position at 12:01 a.m.

The union says it’s been trying to negotiate a deal with the city for close to nine months.

The city says transit services are experiencing “significant disruptions” and riders are advised to make alternative arrangements.

It also says other city departments, including recreation, the city clerk’s office and enforcement and bylaw services could see reduced or delayed services, but fire and emergency services are operating as usual.

The city says it’s committed to negotiating a fair, multi-year agreement while ensuring “fiscal responsibility” for its residents and aligning with other CUPE deals in the Greater Toronto Area.

The union represents workers responsible for transit, road maintenance, and administration, among other city services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.