Transit, other services disrupted in Brampton, Ont., as workers go on strike

November 7, 2024 at 15 h 37 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Transit, other services disrupted in Brampton, Ont., as workers go on strike

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Brampton, Ont., says transit and other local services are facing disruptions and delays after 1,200 municipal employees went on strike.

CUPE 831, a local unit of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, says workers walked off the job Thursday morning after entering a legal strike position at 12:01 a.m.

The union says it’s been trying to negotiate a deal with the city for close to nine months.

The city says transit services are experiencing “significant disruptions” and riders are advised to make alternative arrangements.

It also says other city departments, including recreation, the city clerk’s office and enforcement and bylaw services could see reduced or delayed services, but fire and emergency services are operating as usual.

The city says it’s committed to negotiating a fair, multi-year agreement while ensuring “fiscal responsibility” for its residents and aligning with other CUPE deals in the Greater Toronto Area.

The union represents workers responsible for transit, road maintenance, and administration, among other city services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Canadian Tire sees customers make fewer trips to stores to buy fewer items in Q3
Ontario News

Canadian Tire sees customers make fewer trips to stores to buy fewer items in Q3

TORONTO — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. executives are seeing early signs that consumers could soon ease…