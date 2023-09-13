‘Transplant’ creator says ‘complete story’ of Syrian doc in Canada wraps this season

TORONTO — CTV’s hit medical drama “Transplant” is coming to an end.

CTV says the hour-long series about a Syrian doctor who forges a new life in Canada concludes with its upcoming fourth season.

The final 10 episodes kick off Oct. 6 with Bashir (Bash) Hamed, played by Hamza Haq, about to finish his residency at York Memorial Hospital and re-qualify as a doctor.

“Transplant” creator and showrunner Joseph Kay says he always planned a four-season arc for the “complete story” of Bash and his efforts to settle in a new country.

CTV says the final season is currently filming in Montreal.

Throughout its run, “Transplant” has collected 15 Canadian Screen Awards, including two for best drama series and three consecutive best actor wins for Haq.

“Transplant” airs Fridays on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app.

The final season announcement comes as NBC is set to première the third season of “Transplant” for U.S. viewers on Oct. 12.

“I’d always intended a four-season window into Bashir’s life as he completes his medical residency for a second time, sets down roots in Canada, and learns to shed some of his past, and it’s incredibly fulfilling to be able to tell his complete story,” Kay said Wednesday in a release.

“This series is a labour of love for the great many of us who make it, and we’re excited for people to keep finding it for years to come. Thank you to our partners at Bell Media and Universal International Studios for the unyielding support.”

In the season 4 première, Bash and Mags, played by Laurence Leboeuf, team up to save two people found in the woods.

Earlier seasons can be streamed on CTV.ca and the CTV app, as well as on Crave.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2023.