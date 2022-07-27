Transportation Safety Board investigates after child hit and killed by GO train

July 27, 2022 at 18 h 05 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Police, a provincial transit corporation and a transport safety agency were investigating Wednesday after a four-year-old child was hit and killed by a GO train in Mississauga, Ont. 

The child, who police have not identified, was hit by the commuter train on Tuesday night and pronounced dead at the scene.

Peel Region police said its officers, as well as Metrolinx – the provincial agency that manages GO Transit – and officials from CP Rail were investigating what had happened. 

Metrolinx said Wednesday that the investigation includes looking at questions related to protections around rail lines. 

“There are many aspects to rail safety, and investigators will look at all the factors. Safety is always our top priority,” spokesman James Wattie wrote in a statement. 

“Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones as well as with our train crew and passengers.”

Wattie said Metrolinx was providing grief counsellors to its crew and staff investigating the scene. 

The Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that it had deployed an investigator to look into happened. 

“The TSB is gathering information and assessing the occurrence,” it wrote in a statement. 

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said flags at city hall had been lowered to half-mast as the community mourned the little girl who died. 

“My heart and thoughts go out to the family and all those affected by this terrible accident,” she wrote on Twitter. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2022.

