Travel advisories, warnings issued for Ontario cities ahead of heavy snowfall

Environment Canada has issued winter weather travel advisories for much of southern Ontario and snow squall warnings for communities near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

The weather agency says rain is expected to quickly turn into snow later today as colder air moves into southern Ontario.

It warns that snow in many parts of southern Ontario may become heavy at times and wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour could result in blowing snow in some areas.

Environment Canada says travel could be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather and icy conditions could make roads and sidewalks slippery.

In the Greater Toronto Area, the weather agency says up to eight centimetres of snow could fall and there could be reduced visibility due to the weather.

The agency also has snow squall warnings for communities near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, saying those areas could see local snowfall of up to 20 centimetres and wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres an hour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.