Trial of man accused in London attack to hear more evidence

WINDSOR, Ont. — Crown prosecutors are expected to present more evidence today at the Ontario trial of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism.

Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting five members of the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk in London, Ont., in June 2021.

Veltman has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Jurors have seen video of Veltman telling a detective he had been motivated by white nationalist beliefs that he kept private to avoid detection by authorities.

He was also seen telling the detective that his attack was politically motivated and an act of terrorism.

Salman Afzaal, 46; his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna; and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack. The couple’s nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023.