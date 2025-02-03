Trial set to begin for two girls charged in death of homeless Toronto man

February 3, 2025 at 9 h 03 min
The Canadian Press
Trial set to begin for two girls charged in death of homeless Toronto man

TORONTO — The murder trial of two teen girls charged in an alleged group attack on a homeless man is set to begin today in Toronto.

The two girls, who are among eight accused in the death of Kenneth Lee, are charged with second-degree murder and have chosen a trial by judge alone.

Police allege Lee, 59, died in December 2022 after he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of girls in downtown Toronto.

Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were arrested shortly afterward.

Since then, three have pleaded guilty to manslaughter and one to assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. All four have been sentenced to probation with no further time in custody.

A jury trial is scheduled in May for the remaining two girls, one for second-degree murder and the other for manslaughter.

None of the teens can be identified because they were underage at the time of the alleged swarming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2025.

