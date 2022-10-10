Triple shooting in north Toronto leaves one dead, two injured

October 10, 2022 at 3 h 56 min
The Canadian Press
Triple shooting in north Toronto leaves one dead, two injured

TORONTO — Police say one man has died in a shooting in north Toronto that also injured two others on Sunday evening.

Toronto police say they received a call just before 7:30 p.m. for a shooting at the La Liga Sports Complex. 

Officers arrived to find three males with gunshot wounds.

Police say one man died after being taken to hospital, while another has life-threatening injuries, and the other has non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police say the three males are all over 20 but they did not identify them. 

They have not released suspect information. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022.

