Trudeau announces appointment of B.C. executive to Senate

February 28, 2025 at 23 h 21 min
Reading time: 1 min
Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Trudeau announces appointment of B.C. executive to Senate

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the appointment of a new independent senator to fill one of the Senate’s few remaining vacancies.

The Prime Minister’s Office says in a news release that the Governor General has appointed Duncan Wilson as an independent senator to fill a vacancy in the Senate for British Columbia.

The release says Wilson is a “seasoned executive” with more than 30 years of experience in the maritime sector, government and not-for-profit organizations. It says he has been a “strong advocate” for marine conservation, climate action and sustainable development.

There were 22 vacancies in the Senate when Trudeau became prime minister in 2015 and launched what his government called a “new, non-partisan, merit-based process” to advise on appointments.

There have been 95 independent appointments to the Senate made on the advice of Trudeau, with a dozen in 2024 and four more this month.

The Senate of Canada website indicates that five vacancies remain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Trudeau announces the appointment of three new senators
Ontario News

Trudeau announces the appointment of three new senators

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the appointment of three new independent senators to fill some of the Senate's…

MPs Bendayan, Duguid, Fisher to join Trudeau cabinet in shuffle Friday
Ontario News

MPs Bendayan, Duguid, Fisher to join Trudeau cabinet in shuffle Friday

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to add multiple new names to his cabinet Friday when…

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump meeting in Florida, source says
Ontario News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump meeting in Florida, source says

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago…