Trudeau appoints Daniel Rogers new head of Canada’s spy agency

OTTAWA — A veteran of Canada’s national security systems has been named the new head of the national spy agency.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Daniel Rogers as the new director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

He will take over the role on Oct. 28.

Rogers replaces David Vigneault, who retired from the spy service after seven years to join the U.S. intelligence firm Strider.

He served most recently as deputy national security and intelligence adviser to the prime minister and deputy secretary to cabinet.

Before that he filled several roles at Communications Security Establishment Canada, which is tasked with providing foreign signals intelligence to the government and protecting electronic communications and information.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.