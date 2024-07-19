Trudeau expected to appoint new labour minister as Seamus O’Regan steps down

July 19, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Trudeau expected to appoint new labour minister as Seamus O’Regan steps down

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to appoint a replacement for outgoing labour minister Seamus O’Regan, whose resignation is effective today.

O’Regan announced Thursday he was stepping down from the Liberal cabinet for family reasons, though he intends to continue sitting as an MP until the next federal election.

Trudeau’s office did not indicate whether a new cabinet member would be appointed or if other ministers would be affected.

A source with knowledge of the matter, who would only speak under condition of anonymity, says a broader cabinet shuffle is not expected to take place.

The Prime Minister’s Office previously confirmed that the cabinet would hold a brief meeting today for the first time since the Liberals’ surprising loss in a Toronto byelection last month.

O’Regan was appointed labour minister in 2021 and became the minister responsible for seniors last summer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Elections Canada floats suggestions to shield nomination contests from meddling
Ontario News

Elections Canada floats suggestions to shield nomination contests from meddling

OTTAWA — Elections Canada is suggesting possible changes to protect the political nomination process…