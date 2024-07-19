Trudeau expected to appoint new labour minister as Seamus O’Regan steps down

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to appoint a replacement for outgoing labour minister Seamus O’Regan, whose resignation is effective today.

O’Regan announced Thursday he was stepping down from the Liberal cabinet for family reasons, though he intends to continue sitting as an MP until the next federal election.

Trudeau’s office did not indicate whether a new cabinet member would be appointed or if other ministers would be affected.

A source with knowledge of the matter, who would only speak under condition of anonymity, says a broader cabinet shuffle is not expected to take place.

The Prime Minister’s Office previously confirmed that the cabinet would hold a brief meeting today for the first time since the Liberals’ surprising loss in a Toronto byelection last month.

O’Regan was appointed labour minister in 2021 and became the minister responsible for seniors last summer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.