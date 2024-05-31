Trudeau government mum on Donald Trump conviction, vows to work with any U.S. leader

May 31, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 40 min on May 31, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Trudeau government mum on Donald Trump conviction, vows to work with any U.S. leader

OTTAWA — The Canadian government is remaining quiet after a New York court convicted former U.S. president Donald Trump as a felon.

Trump, who is expected to lead the Republicans into the next U.S. election, was found guilty Thursday on all 34 counts in his criminal hush money trial.

The Prime Minister’s Office is not providing an immediate comment on the verdict, while Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly only says that Canada will work with whoever leads the U.S. after this fall’s election.

Eddie Sheppard, vice-president of the polling firm Abacus Data, said the Liberals have little to gain politically by talking about the Trump verdict, but even less to gain if Trump is headed for the White House.

Sheppard noted that surveys suggest Canadians feel the Conservatives would better manage a relationship with a Trump administration.

He added that Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre has been riding high in the polls.

In the past, Liberal partisans have frequently compared Canadian Conservatives to Trump Republicans, and accused Poilievre of what they characterize as “American-style” politics and “Trump North” tactics.

The Conservatives say the Liberals use such accusations to try to distract from the economic woes Canadians face.

Joly insists that her government will collaborate with any U.S. administration.

“The United States is not only our neighbour, but closest friend and ally,” her office wrote in a statement Friday.

“Our government has successfully worked with both Republican and Democratic administrations, and this will continue.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

‘Unspeakable tragedy’: Teen dies after being found unresponsive at Ontario school
Ontario News

‘Unspeakable tragedy’: Teen dies after being found unresponsive at Ontario school

TRENTON, ONTARIO — Ontario's education minister says police and a school board are investigating the…