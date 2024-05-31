Trudeau government mum on Donald Trump conviction, vows to work with any U.S. leader

OTTAWA — The Canadian government is remaining quiet after a New York court convicted former U.S. president Donald Trump as a felon.

Trump, who is expected to lead the Republicans into the next U.S. election, was found guilty Thursday on all 34 counts in his criminal hush money trial.

The Prime Minister’s Office is not providing an immediate comment on the verdict, while Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly only says that Canada will work with whoever leads the U.S. after this fall’s election.

Eddie Sheppard, vice-president of the polling firm Abacus Data, said the Liberals have little to gain politically by talking about the Trump verdict, but even less to gain if Trump is headed for the White House.

Sheppard noted that surveys suggest Canadians feel the Conservatives would better manage a relationship with a Trump administration.

He added that Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre has been riding high in the polls.

In the past, Liberal partisans have frequently compared Canadian Conservatives to Trump Republicans, and accused Poilievre of what they characterize as “American-style” politics and “Trump North” tactics.

The Conservatives say the Liberals use such accusations to try to distract from the economic woes Canadians face.

Joly insists that her government will collaborate with any U.S. administration.

“The United States is not only our neighbour, but closest friend and ally,” her office wrote in a statement Friday.

“Our government has successfully worked with both Republican and Democratic administrations, and this will continue.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.