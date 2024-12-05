Trudeau, ministers and opposition leaders address AFN gathering in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fell short of committing to a national inquiry on systemic racism in policing this morning even as he acknowledged the pain of First Nations mothers who have had to bury their children following an interaction with police.

Trudeau was addressing the Assembly of First Nations gathering in Ottawa this morning, two days after the chiefs passed a resolution calling for an inquiry into policing and police-related deaths.

That resolution came after nine First Nations people were killed in less than four weeks in August and September.

Three mothers whose sons and daughters died during or after an interaction with police made an emotional plea for the government to reform the RCMP.

Trudeau acknowledged them and said none of them should have had to bury their children but he did not commit to an inquiry.

Today marks the last of the three-day assembly, which focused heavily on reforming the child welfare system and the harms done by police on First Nations communities.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also addressed the assembly blasting Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for his record on Indigenous issues.

Poilievre was invited to speak but did not.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves — François Blanchet addressed the assembly solely in French. He was booed when he told chiefs he is sensitive to the fact French people came to Canada a few hundred years ago, but that they need to be aware of the current moment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.