Trudeau names ex-premiers, business and union reps to Canada-U.S. relations council

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has assembled a new Canada-U. S. relations council to support the federal government as it deals with the incoming Trump administration’s vow to impose tariffs.

The 18-member council includes representatives from the auto sector, unions, industry and agriculture.

It also includes Steve Verheul — who was Canada’s chief trade negotiator during the renegotiation of NAFTA — Canada’s Ambassador to the United States Kirsten Hillman, former ambassador David MacNaughton and Jody Thomas, the prime minister’s former national security adviser.

Three former premiers made the list: Quebec’s Jean Charest, Nova Scotia’s Stephen McNeil and Alberta’s Rachel Notley, along with Notley’s former chief of staff Brian Topp.

Charest also ran for the leadership of the federal Conservative party in 2022, a race he lost to Pierre Poilievre.

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports when he takes office next week.

Canadian business groups and industry leaders are warning of dire impacts if the tariffs go ahead — though there is uncertainty about whether Trump will follow through, and to what extent.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce estimates a 25 per cent tariff would shrink Canada’s economy by $78 billion and push the country into a recession by next summer. The chamber estimated the U.S. economy would also take a hit of US$467 billion.

Trudeau and the country’s 13 premiers met in Ottawa on Wednesday to talk about the country’s planned response.

The group discussed possible responses and committed to using money collected through retaliatory tariffs to help businesses mitigate the impact of the American levies. The first ministers have agreed to meet weekly after Trump’s inauguration.

The remaining members of the Canada-U. S. relations council are:

•Arlene Dickinson — entrepreneur and venture capitalist, “Dragons Den” cast member

•Linda Hasenfratz — CEO of auto parts manufacturer Linamar Corp.

•Lana Payne — national president of Unifor

•Flavio Volpe — president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association

•Tabatha Bull — president and CEO of the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business

•Shahrzad Rafati — chairperson and CEO of RHEI Holdings

•Hassan Yussuff — independent senator, labour leader and former president of the Canadian Labour Congress

•Wes Hall — businessman and entrepreneur, formerly on “Dragon’s Den”

•Martin Caron — president of l’Union des producteurs agricoles

•Tim Gitzel — CEO of Cameco

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025.