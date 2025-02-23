Trudeau speaks with Trump about Ukraine, fentanyl fight, PMO says

February 23, 2025 — Changed at 19 h 42 min on February 22, 2025
Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The Prime Minister’s Office says Justin Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump about the war in Ukraine on Saturday ahead of a virtual G7 meeting slated for Monday.

Earlier this week, Trudeau told reporters that Ukraine must have a seat at the table in any talks on ending hostilities ignited by Russia’s full-scale invasion three years ago.

Russian and U.S. representatives met in Saudi Arabia this week, without Kyiv’s participation, and agreed to work toward a resolution of the war.

A statement from Trump’s office following the call said both leaders hoped to see an end to Russia’s invasion into Ukraine which began nearly three years ago, and said the war “should never have started and would not have had (Trump) been President at the time.”

The PMO’s account of Trudeau’s conversation with Trump also says the prime minister updated the president on efforts at the Canada-U.S. border to fight deadly fentanyl.

Ottawa recently listed seven transnational criminal organizations involved in drug trafficking as terrorist entities, making it easier to restrict their activities in Canada.

The government also appointed former Mountie Kevin Brosseau as a “fentanyl czar” to work with U.S. counterparts on stamping out production and sale of the synthetic opioid.

The PMO says Trudeau told Trump that seizures of fentanyl at the border have decreased.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2025.

