Trudeau staunchly defends Zelenskyy as London summit on European security wraps up

LONDON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Moscow can’t be trusted in any agreement to end its invasion of Ukraine, as European leaders craft plans to rely less on Washington and protect the continent from more incursions by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trudeau said it could lead to Canada joining a new military coalition aimed at upholding an eventual peace in Ukraine, but the outgoing prime minister added that others will have to make such a decision.

“Vladimir Putin is a liar and a criminal, and cannot be trusted to keep his word in any way, shape or form. Because he has demonstrated time and time again that he will break any agreements,” Trudeau said Sunday.

He was speaking to reporters at the Canadian High Commission in London after attending a summit with European leaders on finding a viable path to a possible Ukrainian peace deal.

Ralph Goodale, Canada’s high commissioner to the U.K., said Saturday the goal of the summit was to secure “long-term security guarantees that can make sure that the people of Ukraine can count on peace as their normal way of life, and not under constant threat or constant oppression from an unreliable neighbour.”

The London meeting came as Washington thawed a chill in relations with Russia, despite most European countries wanting to maintain distance from Moscow for its 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Trudeau expressed unwavering support for Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the Ukrainian president’s explosive meeting last Friday with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

Kyiv and Washington had been expected to sign a deal on critical minerals as part of efforts to end Ukraine’s war with Russia, but Trump showed open disdain for Zelenskyy after the Ukrainian leader insisted the deal include security guarantees from the U.S.

“I stand with Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” Trudeau said Sunday.

He characterized Zelenskyy’s comments in Washington as an argument to Trump that Russia simply cannot be trusted.

Trudeau also said the war would end tomorrow if Russia decided to stop its illegal invasion.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Sunday the U.K., France and Ukraine had agreed to work on a ceasefire plan to present to the United States.

Starmer said the U.S. is still a reliable ally, but he called on European partners to increase their arms spending and said they had to take responsibility for their own security.

To that end, Starmer is assembling a “coalition of the willing” to defend Ukraine and guarantee peace. The U.K. is prepared to back this with “boots on the ground and planes in the air,” Starmer said, without naming other countries that could commit resources.

Trudeau said the Canadian Armed Forces might contribute, but he said others would need to decide how “in the coming years” and he did not address concerns Canada’s military is already overstretched.

Trudeau reiterated that Ukraine’s fight involves upholding international rules, and said its security remains Canada’s top priority as current chair of the G7.

European Council President Antonio Costa said strong security guarantees are crucial to ensure a lasting peace in Ukraine, telling reporters the agreements following Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea were clearly insufficient.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she will present a plan to “rearm Europe” and bolster the European Union’s security, adding that Ukraine needs to fortify itself.

“It’s basically turning Ukraine into a steel porcupine that is indigestible for potential invaders,” she told media Sunday.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, commenting Sunday on the White House fracas, pointed a finger at Russia as the aggressor in its war with Ukraine.

“All democracies need to stand with Ukrainians and their right to defend themselves and reclaim their territory, and any suggestion to the contrary is wrong,” he said.

Poilievre also blamed Liberal energy policies for preventing Europeans from replacing Russian energy with Canadian exports.

Canada announced new sanctions Sunday against 10 individuals and 21 entities, including paramilitary organizations and their leaders, to help counter Russia’s reliance on third-party organizations and countries to advance its goals in Ukraine.

Ottawa said it had imposed sanctions on more than 3,000 individuals and entities complicit in Russia’s aggression to date.

Carleton University professor Stephen Saideman said before the summit that Trudeau has many more options, such as reconsidering the purchase of F-35 fighter jets from American firms and substituting them with Eurofighter planes — a move that likely would prompt litigation over contracts.

“We’re in a moment where we need some imagination about possibilities,” he said.

“The Europeans and Canada have to start thinking about the United States in completely different terms: as an adversary, not an ally.”

Saideman said Trudeau went to London to ensure Canada remains relevant as Europeans figure out how to manage their own security without Washington’s support.

“Canada’s biggest interest is to be not forgotten. Mostly this is about solidarity,” he said.

“Canada is still committed to the security of Europe, and we would like for Europe to be committed to the security of Canada.”

Saideman, director of the Canadian Defence and Security Network, said Trudeau can offer Europeans a continued North Atlantic security infrastructure, so that even as Washington backed away from the NATO alliance, it would still involve countries beyond Europe.

“The problems that Europe faces are not just European, they’re part of the western community of states, they’re a Euro-Atlantic challenge.”

Saideman added that the heated spat Friday at the White House has pierced “wishful thinking” that Washington would still protect Europe.

“It’s really hard to deny what’s going on, when you see the fighting on TV.”

Days before that confrontation, Starmer caused a stir among some Canadians during his own visit to Washington by opting against pushing back on Trump’s talk of annexing Canada.

Trudeau would not say whether that was acceptable, nor whether he had raised the issue with Starmer, whose team did not allow media to attend his bilateral meeting with Trudeau.

Trudeau instead alluded to Starmer recently telling the U.K. Parliament that Britain and Canada are long-standing allies with shared values.

Trudeau was expected to speak with King Charles before returning to Ottawa on Monday.

“We will discuss matters of importance to Canada and to Canadians,” Trudeau said. “And I can tell you that nothing seems more important to Canadians right now than standing up for our sovereignty and our independence.”

— With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2025.