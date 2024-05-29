Trudeau to attend G7 summit in Italy, Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland

May 29, 2024 at 14 h 44 min
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to attend the G7 leaders’ summit next month in Italy, followed by the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland.

In a news release today, the Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau’s focus at the G7 summit will be on highlighting the importance of democracy, promoting fair economic growth and combating foreign interference.

Trudeau’s office says he will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and discuss the Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine wars.

At the Switzerland summit, Trudeau is expected to reaffirm Canada’s support for Ukraine and push for the return of prisoners of war, unlawfully detained civilians and illegally deported children.

The Swiss government says 70 countries have confirmed they will participate in the summit, which was organized at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trudeau is expected to be in Apulia, Italy from June 13 to 15 before travelling to Lucerne, Switzerland June 15 and 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024.

