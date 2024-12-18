Trump takes another shot on Truth Social at Canada becoming 51st state

December 18, 2024 at 12 h 41 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

OTTAWA — U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is taking another shot at Canada about becoming part of the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump says many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st state.

He says it would save on taxes and military protection and that he thinks it’s a “great idea.”

Trump has made repeated digs at Canada and the suggestion that it could become the 51st state in recent days, referring to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as governor.

The latest jibe comes as Trudeau deals with the bombshell resignation of Chrystia Freeland from cabinet and he faces calls from Liberals for him to step down.

Trump has threatened that when he becomes president next month he will impose massive tariffs on all goods from Canada unless it stops the flow of migrants and illegal drugs into the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Canada can’t say when it will clear 140,000 backlogged cases for First Nations kids
Ontario News

Canada can’t say when it will clear 140,000 backlogged cases for First Nations kids

OTTAWA — Canada has told the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal it can't say when it will work through…

Poll suggests 13% of Canadians think Canada should become the 51st American state
Ontario News

Poll suggests 13% of Canadians think Canada should become the 51st American state

OTTAWA — President-elect Donald Trump mockingly referred to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the governor…

Canada’s housing crisis leads to more unsafe housing for victims of domestic violence
Ontario News

Canada’s housing crisis leads to more unsafe housing for victims of domestic violence

HALIFAX — Women’s advocates say provincial and federal governments need to step up efforts to create…