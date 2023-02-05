TTC assault latest incident involving attacks on city’s transit system

Toronto police are investigating another attack that took place on the city’s transit system.

Police say officers were called to the Toronto Transit Commission’s Eglinton West station bus terminal at 2 a.m. Sunday for reports of an assault.

Police say a man forced his way into the station and assaulted a TTC employee after being told buses were no longer running.

The suspect is described as a man between 35 to 40 years old, about five feet 11 inches tall with a medium to heavy build, a dark moustache and eye glasses.

He was last seen in a dark blue jacket, faded blue jeans, white “Puma” shoes, a yellow baseball hat and carrying a maroon gym bag.

The attack comes as the TTC deals with a recent wave of violence against passengers and staff, prompting the transit authority to deploy additional employees to move throughout the system each day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2023.