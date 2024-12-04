TTC board approves ban on lithium-ion battery e-bikes during winter months

TORONTO — The Toronto Transit Commission board voted on Tuesday to ban mobility devices with lithium-ion batteries, including electric bikes and scooters, during winter months.

The ban on e-bikes and e-scooters inside TTC vehicles and stations would be in effect between Nov. 15 and April 15 each year, following concerns over potential fire hazards.

It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday when enforcement of the ban would start.

The motion, moved by TTC chair Jamaal Myers, followed a report that said a complete ban on e-bikes and e-scooters would disproportionately affect low-income individuals and marginalized groups with limited transportation options.

The report from the TTC’s chief people and culture officer had also said that a seasonal ban could result in loss of income, reduced efficiency and decreased autonomy for gig and delivery workers.

It recommended that the TTC implement a policy similar to that of Metrolinx, which requires e-bike batteries to comply with certain safety standards.

Myers had amended the motion to include provisions that the city and the Toronto Parking Authority work with food delivery companies and labour unions such as Gig Workers United, to study the feasibility of providing more secure e-bike storage and battery charging facilities near transit stations.

The amended motion also requests that the city work with companies to support their workers’ needs, including requiring verification of e-bike and battery certification to use food delivery platforms.

It also directs TTC staff to advocate for the development of safety regulations for e-bikes and their batteries to the Ministry of Transportation and Transport Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.