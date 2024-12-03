TTC e-bike ban would disproportionately affect marginalized groups: report

TORONTO — A new report submitted to the Toronto Transit Commission says low-income individuals and marginalized groups would be disproportionately affected by a proposed seasonal ban on electric bikes and scooters.

The TTC board was presented in October with a report recommending a ban on lithium-ion battery powered mobility devices from TTC vehicles and stations each year between Nov. 15 and April 15, following concerns over potential fire hazards.

The board decided to refer the report to the TTC’s racial equity office for a review of how the ban might affect gig workers and disadvantaged groups.

The new report, written by the TTC’s chief people and culture officer Shakira Naraine, says e-bikes are a “readily available and affordable” form of commuting for low-income individuals, and alternatives may be seen as less economically viable and convenient.

It says the proposed ban could result in loss of income, reduced efficiency and decreased autonomy for gig and delivery workers.

It notes a seasonal ban could also affect business owners and restrict some people’s access to health-care appointments, grocery stores and other essential services.

Naraine says imposing “specific restrictions” on e-bikes and e-scooters rather than a complete ban could promote accessibility and support economic development, among other benefits.

Instead of a complete ban, Naraine suggests a TTC policy similar to that of Metrolinx, which requires e-bike batteries comply with certain safety standards.

The TTC board is set to review the equity report at its meeting on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024.