TTC ending free public Wi-Fi service in subway stations at end of the year

TORONTO — The Toronto Transit Commission is ending free public Wi-Fi at its subway stations at the end of the year, citing a steep drop in rider usage along with reliability, security and cost concerns.

The decision, first reported by the Toronto Star, comes as Rogers Communications Inc. continues its installation of 5G cellular service throughout the subway network, enabling passengers to call, text or browse the internet using their data.

TTC spokesman Stuart Green said the transit agency has seen a 65 per cent drop in use of the TConnect Wi-Fi system since 5G connectivity for all carriers was introduced. He added there are “concerns about the age of the technology and infrastructure” related to performance and security.

“When comparing subway trips to total logins, we know TConnect is only being used on two per cent of trips,” Green said in an email.

“We continue to work with Rogers to get the 5G network fully built out and we’ll explore opportunities to enhance connectivity on the TTC and improve the customer experience in the process.”

Rogers spokeswoman Sarah Schmidt said the company had proposed options to the TTC to update or replace the Wi-Fi equipment last year when it acquired the Canadian operations of BAI Communications, the company originally contracted to develop a wireless network in the subway system.

But the transit agency “decided not to expand the agreement to maintain, modernize or rebuild the Wi-Fi infrastructure at its end of life,” she said in a statement.

“This is a TTC decision. The Wi-Fi infrastructure at subway stations has reached its end of life and usage has dropped dramatically since we started rolling out 5G in the subway system.”

Schmidt added that when BAI Canada launched the Wi-Fi service at subway stations in December 2013, the service was not part of its contract with the TTC. She said BAI planned to manage and fund the Wi-Fi service through advertising “but there was a chronic under-investment over the years.”

Green said it would have cost $17 million to upgrade the infrastructure to improve performance and security issues which “does not feel like a wise investment.”

“We think our customers would rather see that money spent on our core business — safe and reliable transit service,” he said, adding the TTC plans to inform riders about the change over the coming months.

“Given these reasons, we are comfortable with the decision to let the service expire by the end of the year.”

Since late last year, Rogers’ cellular network has been available to passengers regardless of their carrier in every subway station, along with tunnels mostly concentrated downtown between St. George, Bloor-Yonge and Union stations.

Tunnel service is also available between Sheppard West and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre stations.

In May, the company announced it had launched the next phase of the build in the remaining 36 kilometres of unconnected TTC subway tunnels. Schmidt said Rogers expects to share an update on progress of that work later this fall.

Despite fewer riders using TConnect as the 5G build ramps up, the public Wi-Fi network still had immense value to low-income transit customers, said Shelagh Pizey-Allen, executive director of the TTCriders advocacy group.

She called it a “very disappointing” decision to wind down the service.

“People can’t afford cellphone plans and rely on public Wi-Fi to communicate on really long TTC trips,” Pizey-Allen said.

“We know that most TTC users are lower income, shift workers and women … and so we have to make sure that this public service is available for people who need it the most.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)