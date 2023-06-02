TTC investigating after reports of fireworks/firecrackers being set off on buses

June 2, 2023 at 3 h 01 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A teenage boy has been charged in two separate incidents involving a firecracker being set off on a Toronto public bus.

Toronto police say in the first case on May 24, a boy boarded a TTC bus in the Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road area, and threw firecrackers from the bus into a crowd of people waiting at a bus stop.

He then reportedly left the vehicle and got on a different bus, where he threw another firecracker, with one person suffering minor injuries.

Police allege on May 25, the same boy got on a bus in the Guildwood area and threw a firecracker, forcing the evacuation of the bus due to smoke.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with three counts of mischief, two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possessing a weapon for committing an offence.

The Toronto Transit Commission says it has launched an investigation into several incidents of fireworks/firecrackers being set off on its buses in recent weeks, including one caught on video and posted online.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2023.

